Firefighters said two people are in critical condition following an explosion and fire at the Potomac Oaks Condominium Complex.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Firefighters in Montgomery County are responding to a "catastrophic explosion" and fire in Gaithersburg that has sent at least 10 people to the hospital Wednesday morning.

Pete Piringer, a spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said crews were called to the Potomac Oaks Condominium Complex in the 800 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard for a report of a building fire and a possible explosion around 8:40 a.m. A second alarm was called to get more firefighters to the scene. At least 100 firefighters responded to the scene to help. The Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security is also on the scene, along with the American Red Cross.

Right now, Piringer said crews are still actively engaged in the incident. Piringer called it a "catastrophic explosion" with an ensuing fire.

Piringer said that the bulk of the fire has been knocked down as of 9:30 a.m. Firefighters said they have completed primary searches of the building and are currently conducting secondary searches.

At least 10 people have been taken to the hospital as a result of the explosion and fire, according to Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein. Most of those injuries were considered not life threatening. Two people were hospitalized in critical condition, Goldstein said. Two additional people were hurt, but refused treatment at the hospital.

Goldstein said as of 10:30 a.m. there is still fire in the building. He said fire crews will be on the scene of the fire for several days.

"The building has sustained a significant explosion resulting in a structural collapse," Goldstein said.

Residents of 24 apartment units have been displaced due to the fire and explosion, Goldstein said. He could not say whether any residents are unaccounted for.

One witness described hearing the explosion.

"It was a very loud boom. I've never heard anything like that," the witness said.

Nearby home surveillance video shared with WUSA9 captured the moment the explosion happened.

Preliminarily, Goldstein believes the fire was a gas-fed fire in the basement of the complex. Washington Gas crews are on scene working to shut the gas off at the apartment building.

The company issued the following statement:

"Washington Gas is aware of the incident this morning in Montgomery County, Maryland. Our personnel are responding to assist the fire department on the scene. As always, the safety of our customers and community is our top priority. We are supporting the active response to the incident and do not have further details to share at this time."

Update - Quince Orchard Boulevard, bulk of fire has been knocked down primary searches are completed & secondary searches being conducted https://t.co/iKbl38gHzt — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 16, 2022

Quince Orchard Boulevard between Diamond Drive and Rabbit Road is closed both ways because of the investigation.

Nearby Brown Station Elementary has been under a shelter in place order since about 8:40 a.m. A person we spoke to at the school said they could hear a loud explosion sound from the school but don't see any signs of damage to school property. Piringer tells us everyone at the school is safe.

This is the second apartment explosion this year in Montgomery County. Back in March, 14 people were injured in a large explosion and fire at the Friendly Garden Apartments in Silver Spring.

Back in 2016, the Flower Branch Apartments were rocked by a natural gas explosion that killed seven people and injured nearly 70 others.