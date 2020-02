GORHAM, Maine — Gorham Police say there is a snowmobile accident on Route 25 behind Sebago Brewery in Gorham.

Police, fire rescue, and game wardens responded to the scene.

Game wardens at the scene along Route 25.

Zach Blanchard/NCM

Traffic was backed up for at least a couple miles, reports say. As of 6 p.m., the scene has begun to clear up.

NEWS CENTER Maine is on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.