PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Fire Department responded to a small fire inside of the Proper Cup Coffee House on Forest Avenue Thursday Morning.

Portland Fire Deputy Chief Jon Hendricks says crews responded reports of smoke coming from the wall shortly after 8:00 A.M.

Hendricks adds he believes an electrical outlet started the fire that spread to a wall in the rear of the building.

"Crews made entry into the building fairly quickly with no issues, and located the fire and extinguished it fairly quickly," said Hendricks.

Hendricks adds the building does have a sprinkler system, but it was not active. The building did sustain minor damage and Hendricks says the Proper Cup Coffee House may need to close for a short time. The rest of the building at 500 Forest Ave can remain open.

Part of Forest Ave was closed for roughly one hour while crews responded but has since reopened.

RELATED: One person taken to hospital following fire on Bell Street in Portland

RELATED: All Portland fire companies respond to 3rd alarm fire on Commercial St.

RELATED: UPDATE: House fire in Portland caused by wood stove ashes