ORRINGTON, Maine — Multiple fire departments were on hand in Orrington late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning battling a large home fire.

The fire broke out Wednesday, April 10 around 10:30 p.m. at 318 Snows Corner Road in Orrington.

One person was inside of the home at the time of the fire, and escaped after jumping from a second story window. That person received minor leg injuries and refused to be transported to a hospital, according Orrington Assistant Fire Chief Chad Bean.

"This has been a difficult fire for us to get to. This is a very big building," said Bean.

Crews from Bangor, Brewer, Dedham, Holden, Eddington, Bucksport, Levant, Hermon, Milford, Hampden and Carmel assisted.

Crews struggled battling the fire, due to not have any nearby water source. Firefighters had to travel roughly two miles for water.

Bean also added that there was live ammunition inside of the home that went off while crews tried to battle the blaze.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries, unrelated to the fire, due to falling on slippery condition outside of the home.

Fire departments expect to be on scene for most of Thursday morning. There is no cause determined at this time.