Crews respond to Gorham Road fire in Scarborough

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Emergency crews have responded to an all-hands structure fire on Gorham Road in Scarborough, according to the Scarborough Fire Department.

The department wrote on Twitter around 1 p.m. Friday that Gorham Road, also known as Route 114, was closed from Hannaford Drive to Maple Avenue.

Fire officials are advising motorists to avoid the area.

NEWS CENTER Maine was at the scene Friday afternoon. Propane was confirmed to be present at the site. Multiple fire trucks, ambulances, support vehicles and police were spotted at the scene.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.

