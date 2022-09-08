Crews respond to Gorham barn fire

Several crews are responding to a fire at Flaggy Meadow Farm in Gorham.

GORHAM, Maine — Crews from several towns are on the scene of a reported barn fire in Gorham Tuesday evening.

Police received a call of a reported structure fire at 8:40 p.m., according to Gorham Police Department Deputy Police Chief Mike Nault.

The fire is at Flaggy Meadow Farm at 160 Flaggy Meadow Rd. in Gorham, according to Cumberland County dispatchers.

No injuries have been reported, but one firefighter is being evaluated, Nault says.

Officials have confirmed reports of animals inside of the cow barn, and say that some animals have been evacuated, but are unsure if all have made it to safety.

Nault says the building has yet to be evaluated, but is likely to be a total loss.

The Flaggy Meadow Road in Gorham is now closed between Route 112 and Davis Annex.

Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area at this time, according to a report from Cumberland County Regional Communications spokesperson Erin Wolfe.

Gorham, Buxton, Standish, Scarborough, Windham, and Westbrook fire departments are responding to the incident, police say.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.