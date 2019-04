PORTLAND, Maine — Officials responded to a building fire at Unum in Portland late Saturday morning.

The Portland Fire Department sent out a notice about the fire around 11:15 a.m. They said all hands were on deck at 2211 Congress Street.

The fire was extinguished around 11:30 a.m., and the Department said they were working on overhaul.

The fire appeared to have been under metal decking below roof materials, according to the Department.