Crews respond to fire at Juniper Ridge Landfill

OLD TOWN, Maine — Crews responded to a fire at an Old Town landfill Monday night.

According to Lieutenant Davis of the Old Town Fire Department, crews were called to the Juniper Ridge Landfill at approximately 9 p.m. Old Town firefighters left the scene shortly before 3 a.m.

Bradley, Alton, and Hudson fire crews were reportedly assisting.

The Juniper Ridge Landfill is owned by the State of Maine and is a part of the state's solid waste disposal system. Casella Waste Systems operates the landfill.

