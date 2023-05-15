x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Crews respond to fire at Juniper Ridge Landfill

Crews from multiple towns are reportedly assisting.
Credit: Peter Kim - stock.adobe.com

OLD TOWN, Maine — Crews responded to a fire at an Old Town landfill Monday night. 

According to Lieutenant Davis of the Old Town Fire Department, crews were called to the Juniper Ridge Landfill at approximately 9 p.m. Old Town firefighters left the scene shortly before 3 a.m.

Bradley, Alton, and Hudson fire crews were reportedly assisting. 

The Juniper Ridge Landfill is owned by the State of Maine and is a part of the state's solid waste disposal system. Casella Waste Systems operates the landfill. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

More Videos

In Other News

NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast

Before You Leave, Check This Out