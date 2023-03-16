x
Crews respond to fire at Fryeburg residence

All occupants were able to make it out safely without injury, according to fire officials.
Credit: Peter Kim - stock.adobe.com

FRYEBURG, Maine — Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Fryeburg on Thursday afternoon. 

Just after 1 p.m., fire crews were called to a reported house fire at a single-family home located on Kids Corner Road, according to Captain Scott Gregory of the Fryeburg Fire Department. 

Multiple agencies were called to assist, including Saco Valley, Lovell, Sweden, Brownville, Conway, Center Conway, East Conway, due to the needed water supply and the remote area, Gregory said. 

The fire was quickly extinguished, and the home was deemed uninhabitable due to extensive damage, Fire Chief Andrew Dufresne said.

All occupants were able to make it out safely and no injuries were reported, Dufresne said. The Red Cross was contacted to assist. 

Crews remain on the scene. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

