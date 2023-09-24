Crews respond to fire at Falmouth home

No injuries were reported.

FALMOUTH, Maine — Crews responded to a home in Falmouth Sunday afternoon for a reported fire.

At approximately 12:12 p.m., fire crews from Falmouth and Westbrook responded to a home at 12 Heritage Lane, according to a news release from Falmouth Fire-EMS. Once on scene, smoke was observed coming from the eaves of the two-story home with an attached garage.

A fire was located in the home's ceiling and attic area above a closet and bedroom, and crews were able to put out the blaze, the release said. The scene was cleared at approximately 2:09 p.m.

Both occupants of the home were reportedly away at the time of the fire.

"All Falmouth Fire-EMS units responded to the incident along with an Engine and Ambulance from Westbrook, a Ladder from Portland and an Engine from Yarmouth," the release said. "Falmouth Police and their traffic flaggers assisted with traffic control on scene. Central Maine Power also responded to the scene."