Crews respond to electrical fire in Rockland

ROCKLAND, Maine — Crews responded to an electrical fire at a building in Rockland on Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 7 a.m., the Knox Regional Communications Center received a report from an employee who showed up to work and discovered smoke coming from the eaves of their work building, as well as black smoke inside, Rockland Fire & EMS said in a news release.

Fire crews from Rockland, Rockport, Camden, and Warren responded to the fire located at 1 Farewell Dr. A fire engine from Rockport was the first to arrive at the scene just minutes later, reporting smoke was visible. Additional fire crews arrived shortly after, according to the release.

Crews worked to get a hose line stretched and in place to aid in extinguishing the fire. Smoke was seen from the left and right sides of the building, the release stated, with a "working fire" inside.

A second attack line was positioned "to allow for roof access as well as offensive operations should a large amount of water have been needed," Rockland Fire & EMS said.

One fire engine from Camden positioned for roof access and staffed the Rapid Intervention Team, while a Warren fire engine was assigned to the water supply and worked to quickly set up a water source for operations, according to the release Tuesday.

Crews managed to get water on the flames within 10 minutes of arriving at the scene, the release stated. Officials said damage to the building was limited to a mezzanine and two storage areas.

An investigation into the fire was conducted with assistance from the state fire marshal's office, resulting in the cause of the fire being determined as "electrical in nature," officials said.

A total of 24 fire personnel responded to the scene.