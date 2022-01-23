Crews respond to barn fire in Falmouth

Firefighters were able to save three tractors, a truck and a boat from a barn fire on Woodville Rd. in Falmouth Sunday

FALMOUTH, Maine — Firefighters in Falmouth were able to quickly save a barn that caught fire on Sunday. According to Falmouth Fire/EMS Chief Howard Rice Jr., crews were dispatched to reports of a fire at 261 Woodville Road in Falmouth shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday. Upon entering the barn, heavy black smoke poured out.

Chief Rice says he upgraded the call to a Working Fire response, which brought all of Falmouth’s units to the scene.

Rice says the fire originated in an area around a wood stove inside of the 50' by 25' barn.

The fire did spread to the walls and ceiling of the barn, which was filled with various farm equipment, however the fire was knocked down before it could spread to two other nearby barns.

Some of the equipment sustained minor damage due to the heat, according to Rice, however most the equipment including three tractors, one truck, and a boat, were saved from major damage.

The Falmouth Fire Department was assisted by Westbrook and Cumberland Fire Departments.