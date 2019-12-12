PORTLAND, Maine — An All Hands house fire on Peaks Island required assistance from the mainland on Thursday.

According to a post on the Portland Fire Department's Facebook page, the fire started in the basement of a two-story, wood-framed home at 522 Island Avenue.

The mainland Platoon Deputy Chief says the fire has been knocked down.

There are no reported injuries.

NEWS CENTER Maine will update this story when more information becomes available.

RELATED: Six fire departments battle stubborn fire in Holden

RELATED: South Portland firefighters salvage presents from house fire