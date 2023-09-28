Westbrook crews rescue three on Presumpscot River after boat overturns

Officials said by the time crews got to the victims, hypothermia was already starting to set in.

WESTBROOK, Maine — Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Westbrook Fire Department crews were dispatched to the Presumpscot River to rescue three people.

The people were on a boat that overturned after its motor hit a rock and had fallen off in the rapids, officials said.

The three people swam to rocks in the river for safety. By the time crews got to them, hypothermia was starting to set in, officials said.

During the day of September 28th on duty Shift 2 members trained on river rescue and swift water rescue techniques on... Posted by Westbrook Professional Firefighters on Thursday, September 28, 2023

The Westbrook Fire Department had been doing water rescue training just hours before the river rescue. One fireman said it's critical to have the skill set to make the rescue feel like second nature.

"Training's about readiness. It's about being comfortable with the equipment we use because when seconds matter you want to be able to rely on your skill and your intuition," Lt. Jon Keenan, said. "We focus on the basics of water rescue and last night was anything but basic."

Last night crews used a ladder truck to get over the river, reaching the victims. Firefighters from Portland, Gorham, and Standish also assisted in the rescue.

"Three people out of the water. No harm done, so call that a win," Keenan said.

Keenan said Westbrook Fire Dept. does about five or six rescues off the river every year. He said reports of people being in the river are usually a false alarm.