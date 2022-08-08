Crews rescue dog from apartment fire in Portland

Firefighters responded to the six-unit building on Grant Street Monday night. There were no reported injuries.

PORTLAND, Maine — Several people were forced out of their homes Monday night after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Portland.

Crews responded to the six-unit building on Grant Street, shutting down traffic in the State Street area for hours.

Officials on scene told NEWS CENTER Maine flames started in the first floor kitchen and spread up to the floor above.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire in time before it caused greater damage to the third floor units.

According to officials, everyone inside the building made it out safely, but a dog had to be rescued when crews first arrived on the scene.

Fire investigators were on the scene Monday night to try to determine the exact cause of the fire.

One woman who lived in the building said she believed the fire started in a malfunctioning stove, however, officials have not yet confirmed this information.

Dozens of people lined Grant Street looking on as firefighters put out the blaze and inspected the damage.

Katie Haskins said she was not home when the fire broke out and friends had to get her dog and its newborn puppies out of her apartment.

"It's been kind of panic," she said. "It's been pretty overwhelming."

No injuries were reported.

#NOW: A portion of State Street and Grant Street in @CityPortland are closed as crews respond to a fire at an apartment building. @NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/4GfroQmde6 — Zach Blanchard (@ZachBlanchard) August 9, 2022