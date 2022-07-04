Crews on scene of apartment fire in Standish

Route 113 is shut down in that area.

STANDISH, Maine — Crews are on the scene of an apartment fire in Standish Monday morning.

The address is 1159 Pequawket Trail, or Route 113. The road is shut down in that area at this time. It's not clear how long the road would be closed.

Officials have updated this to include Route 11 as also being shut down and tractor-trailers will have to use Route 25. They ask to please avoid the area if possible.

According to dispatchers, no one is hurt.

At last check, there were at least six crews on the scene.

NEWS CENTER Maine will update this story as more information becomes available.