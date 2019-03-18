BALDWIN, Maine — Fire crews from several towns responded to a house fire in Baldwin Monday morning.

The early-morning fire at 85 Douglas Hill Road was called in around 3 a.m. and a second alarm was called shortly after.

Officials said the man inside the home and his dog made it out safely.

Dozens of firefighters, many of them volunteer, struggled to get water to the scene.

Water was pumped out of a pond and shuttled two miles to the home.

The house appears to be a total loss.

The State Fire Marshall's Office is now investigating.