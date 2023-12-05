Multiple crews respond to fire at Grimmel Industries in Topsham

Fire crews were called to a large fire at Grimmel Industries Thursday night, according to dispatch.

TOPSHAM, Maine — Crews from multiple towns responded to a fire in Topsham Thursday night.

According to Topsham Fire Chief Christopher McLaughlin, crews were called to a large fire at Grimmel Industries, a scrap metal company, at approximately 8:18 p.m.

The company is located on Recycle Drive between Route 196 and the Androscoggin River.

"As crews arrived on the scene they found a pile that was approximately 100’x50’ and 30 feet high actively on fire," Topsham Fire & Rescue said on Facebook Friday.

McLaughlin told NEWS CENTER Maine a spark among a pile of scrap most likely set the fire off.

He added that crews were pulling water from the Androscoggin River while trucks rotate from a hydrant a ways away as a result of no hydrants being in the immediate area.

Crews had to dig through a pile of scrap to make sure the fire was out and not smoldering, which was expected to take hours, McLaughlin said.

There were about 30 to 40 firefighters at the scene at various times to help put out the fire, and the fire was contained to the original pile of debris, the fire department said on Facebook.

No injuries were reported, and all fire units cleared the scene shortly after 4:30 a.m. Friday, Topsham Fire & Rescue said.

"Topsham received mutual aid from Brunswick Fire, Lisbon Fire, Durham Fire, West Bath Fire, Bowdoin Fire, Bowdoinham Fire, and Freeport provided an ambulance at Topsham Fire station," the Facebook post said.