SABATTUS, Maine — A fire broke out at 40 Sabattus Road Thursday night. The report came in around 8:30 p.m., according to the Sabattus Police Department.

Police say the road is closed near the Lewiston town line. At least 6 fire departments were on scene fighting the fire as of 10:30 p.m.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.