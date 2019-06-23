ROCKLAND, Maine — The Rockland fire department helped to extinguish a kitchen fire at an apartment on Suffolk Street in Rockland on Sunday.

In a release from the Rockland Fire and EMS, crews applied almost 200 gallons of water and extinguished the fire inside the kitchen of the first floor apartment.

The three other apartments were evacuated with all occupants accounted for.

An air monitoring system showed signs of elevated carbon monoxide levels in the basement, as well as the three other apartments.

All areas were cleared before residents could go back inside.

The Rockland fire department believes the occupant of the first floor apartment fell asleep while heating oil on the stove top.

