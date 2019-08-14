BRISTOL, Maine — Search crews are continuing their search for a missing boater in Bristol Wednesday morning.

Officials said they plan to have people back in the air and in the water as they work to try and find Glen Murdoch, 63, of Bremen.

Murdoch was last seen on Monday.

He was reportedly rowing in a skiff out to work on his boat in the harbor when he went overboard, according to Maine Marine Patrol.

Local first responders, Marine Patrol and the State Police Dive Team have all been involved in the search since Monday night.

Crews put the search on hold at around 6 p.m. Tuesday night after nearly 12 hours.

A plane could be seen circling Round Pound early Wednesday morning.

Bristol Fire Chief Paul Leeman told NEWS CENTER Maine the surrounding community is still reeling.

"We hurt. When some family goes through this, we all hurt. I'd just like to see this resolved," Leeman said Wednesday morning.

Leeman said he was hopeful because lighting and low tide would allow crews to better see the harbor floor.