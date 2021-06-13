Crews battle six-acre forest fire in Waldoboro

The fire was reported just after 2 p.m. on Sunday, and was said to be "active but contained" by 9:30 p.m.

WALDOBORO, Maine — In Lincoln County, the Waldoboro Fire Department and the Maine Forest Rangers have battled a 6-acre wildfire Sunday afternoon.

The Waldoboro fire chief said the department received the initial call just past 2:00 p.m. It took crews an hour to find and begin responding to the scene, located in a remote wooded area.

The fire chief said, as of 9:30 p.m., the fire was active but contained.

He said there was no property damage, but there is damage to the woods.