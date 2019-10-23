CARMEL, Maine — It was an early morning for firefighters in Carmel on Wednesday. Crews battled two truck fires on the Discount Towing Property, on Hampden Road in Carmel.

The call came just around 3:30 a.m., according to Newburgh Fire Chief Ralph Shaw. Newburgh provided mutual aid, and the Etna fire department was on standby.

Chief Ralph says it only took a matter of minutes to put out the blaze on the two wreckers, but these early morning fires still pose challenges.

"“It’s right when people are getting ready to go to work. It was right at that tipping point where people have to make the decision if they’re going to a fire or going to work. So we were a little short staffed, that’s why we had other towns involved," said Chief Ralph.

There cause of the fire is still under investigation.