BANGOR, Maine — Multiple fire units responded to an all hands on deck alert for a house fire in Bangor Friday night.

Bangor Fire Chief Tom Higgins said the report of the fire at 203 Warren Street came in around 9:27 p.m.

The building affected is a multi-unit house, according to Higgins. It is an old building, and the fire is up in the attic.

The fire has not been contained, as of 11:45 p.m. There is also no indication yet as to what caused the fire.

Higgins says there are no injuries at this point.

Extent of damage is not yet known.

This story will be updated as more information becomes made available.