SCARBOROUGH (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Traffic was backed up for miles on the Maine Turnpike after a crash at mile 40 in Scarborough Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. closing one lane of traffic.

Video of the crash showed what appeared to be three vehicles involved in the accident.

No word yet if anyone was injured. The cars involved in the accident were in the left lane and the median.

By 9:30 a.m. the crash had been cleaned up and traffic was moving regularly.

© NEWS CENTER Maine