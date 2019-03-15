FALMOUTH, Maine — A crash at mile 9 on I-295 northbound near Falmouth brought traffic to a stop Thursday night.

The Maine Turnpike released a report of the crash around 8:33 p.m.

According to the Falmouth Police Department, Maine State Police and the Portland Fire Department were on scene responding to the crash.

Traffic had reportedly been stopped for at least 30 minutes around 9:15 p.m. Multiple ambulances were seen heading through traffic to get to the accident.

This story will be updated with more details as they become made available.