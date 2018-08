(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Traffic is backed up for miles on Interstate 295 South starting at marker 22 in Freeport due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer and multiple vehicles.

The Department of Transportation says there have been no fatalities.

Only one lane is currently open. The D-O-T says the entire southbound side could be closed in order to clean up the wreckage.

Follow NEWS CENTER Maine on Facebook, and Twitter for updates.

© NEWS CENTER Maine