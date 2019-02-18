BRUNSWICK, Maine — A crash on Route 1 in Brunswick Sunday sent three people to the hospital with very serious injuries.

Brunswick Police, Fire and Rescue responded to Route 1 around 2:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon for a single vehicle crash, according to a release sent out by Lt. Todd Ridlon.

A 2000 Ford Ranger, driven by a 49-year-old man from Dresden, was travelling northbound on Route 1 near the Route 196 Connector when the truck exited the roadway on the left side of the road and hit a large pole head-on.

Two other passengers were in the truck at the time of the crash -- a 22-year-old female from Dresden and a 24-year-old male from Topsham.

All three people were brought to Maine Medical Center with very serious injuries, according to Ridlon. At the time of the release, next of kin had not yet been notified, so identities are being withheld.

North and southbound traffic were reduced to one-lane during the at-scene investigation, because of the complexity of the crash.

Brunswick Investigators will not yet release a suspected cause of the crash at this time. The case is still under active investigation and is being worked on by the Reconstruction Unit and the Criminal Investigations Division.