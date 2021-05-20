2 killed in car-pedestrian crash in Augusta

Two of the three pedestrians involved in the crash were killed, police said. They have not yet been identified. One person was injured and taken to the hospital.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Two pedestrians were killed and one person was injured in a crash in Augusta Thursday afternoon, the Augusta Police Department said in a release.

According to police, the accident happened around 2 p.m. in the area of 269 Cony Road.

Two of the three pedestrians involved in the crash were killed, police said. They have not yet been identified.

According to Augusta Fire Deputy Chief Dave Groder, one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries isn't known at this time.