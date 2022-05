State Police say the exit will be closed for "a while"

BANGOR, Maine — Exit 183-B on I-95 South in Bangor is closed because of a crash. That's the Hammond Street exit. It happened early Friday morning. Crews are diverting traffic away from the area.

State Police would not say what led up to the crash, or how many vehicles were involved. Dispatchers told NEWS CENTER Maine the exit would be closed for "quite awhile."