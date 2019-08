SKOWHEGAN, Maine — They’re off to the races Sunday at the Skowhegan Fairgrounds!

All eyes will be on one horse in particular, though, competing for the first time this year with a very special name.

Cpl. Cole the horse is named after Cpl. Eugene Cole, a Somerset County Sheriff’s deputy who died in the line of duty on April 25, 2018.

The horse’s owner, Mike Cushing, said he hopes his horse will live up to its name when Cpl. Cole puts its hooves on the track Sunday around 2:15 p.m.