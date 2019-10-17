SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Last night a pug was snatched from a Scarborough neighborhood by coyotes.

According to the Scarborough Maine Police Department Facebook Page, the pug was snatched by two coyotes on Horseshoe Drive.

Scarborough police also warn small pet owners to keep their pets indoors or on a leash at night, and to remove any food sources around the home so not to lure in other animals.

In the Facebook post, Scarborough police say that as Scarborough becomes more built up, the more often there will be run-ins with wild animals.

Scarborough police say to never chase a coyote, as it may turn around and chase back.

RELATED: Coyote pup enjoys 1-night stay at woman's home

RELATED: Dog-like animal attacks family of 3 in Maine