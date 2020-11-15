COVID-19 confirmed at Huntington Common

Huntington Common has been impacted by COVID-19, confirmed by VP of Operations.

KENNEBUNK, Maine — According to the Maine CDC, there have been 31 outbreaks at long-term care facilities since the start of the pandemic. Two at each Durgin Pines in Kittery and Seal Rock Healthcare in Saco.

As of Sunday morning, the Maine CDC wasn't investigating at Huntington Commons yet but on Sunday afternoon, officials there confirmed it had been impacted by COVID-19.

Tom Kessler, Vice President of Operations with Sunrise Senior Living says that they are working closely with the Maine CDC and will defer to public health officials to share more information.

Officials say residents are self-quarantining and meals are being delivered to their suites at this time. Members of the staff who have tested positive will quarantine in their homes.

All residents are receiving regular temperature and symptom checks, according to Kessler. Team members are screened at the beginning of each shift. COVID-19 testing is conducted weekly and will continue for all residents and team members until there are 14 days with no new positive tests.

Kessler says they’re following CDC guidance in regards to the appropriate personal protective equipment that should be worn based on each residents’ condition.

He also says regular phone calls and virtual visits are being coordinated with Skype and Zoom to keep families connected.

Kessler says they are all committed to fighting the virus and promoting the health and safety of the community. He thanks the residents, families and team members for the support and effort to be safe during the pandemic.