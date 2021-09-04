'Cousins Maine Lobster' food truck owners to host new Food Network show

After finding success on Shark Tank and creating a successful, worldwide food truck, Mainers Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac are now finding their way in reality TV.

LOS ANGELES — After finding success on the television show, 'Shark Tank', Mainers Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac propelled into the business world with 'Cousins Maine Lobster' food trucks that are successful worldwide.

Now, the two are venturing into the reality TV world with their new show "Food Truck Rehab" which will air on the Food Network starting this Sunday, April 11, 2021.

Tselikis and Lomac are real-life cousins, entrepreneurs, and food truck moguls. In their new show, they will be sharing their knowledge, expertise, and creative ideas with struggling food truck owners on the brink of financial ruin.

Series description: Food trucks are in cities across the country, but running a successful food truck isn’t an easy road - most hit a dead-end soon after opening. No one knows this better than entrepreneurs Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis, cousins and owners of Cousins Maine Lobster, a multimillion-dollar food truck empire. Using their expertise and insight, the cousins help struggling food truckers before they’re derailed for good. Sabin and Jim will makeover everything from the truck to the menu while rehabilitating the business and relationship between owners.