Suspect in fatal hit-and-run in Southwest Harbor makes first court appearance

John Holdsworth is facing felony manslaughter charges connected to a fatal hit-and-run in June.

Example video title will go here for this video

ELLSWORTH, Maine — The man facing charges in a deadly hit and run in Southwest Harbor in June made his first appearance in court Friday.

John Holdsworth, 31, of Hancock was arrested Wednesday and charged with manslaughter connected to the death of 35-year-old Amber Robbins of Tremont.

Holdsworth is facing a charge of felony manslaughter and could face up to 30 years in prison. Evidence will be presented before a grand jury in the upcoming weeks.

According to the affidavit filed in Hancock County District Court, Holdsworth allegedly struck Robbins in his vehicle on the evening of June 10. The incident was never reported by Holdsworth, the affidavit states.

Investigators reportedly noticed fibers that were identical to those from the sandals of Robbins, embedded on the wheel well of his truck. In addition, there were spatters of what is believed to be food Robbins was carrying, court documents say.

A passerby called law enforcement the following day to report the discovery of Robbins' body lying in a ditch on Main Street. Investigators ascertained the incident happened between Southwest Harbor Foodmart and Smuggler’s Den Campground.

According to the Affidavit, Holdsworth was partying with friends that night on Mount Desert Island, and they noticed damages to his pick-up truck, a truck they say was always in immaculate condition. Holdsworth mentioned that he thought he’d hit a deer.

Prosecutors believe Holdsworth tried to cover up the incident and later came forward to give statements to authorities.

In court on Friday, prosecutors asked to set bail at $35,000 while Holdsworth's counsel countered the request for bail at $5000. Due to being viewed by the judge as a low flight risk and having no prior criminal record, Judge James Murphy set bail at $10,000.

An autopsy revealed Robbins died from blunt force trauma, according to a report from the chief medical examiner.

The case is being prosecuted by the Hancock County District Attorney's Office.