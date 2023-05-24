New York man sentenced to two years for unlawfully possessing firearm

Camby Wilson, 22, was sentenced to 24 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, officials said.

BANGOR, Maine — A New York man received a two-year prison sentence in a Bangor courtroom Wednesday for unlawfully possessing a firearm as a felon.

Court records show Wilson was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by Augusta police in March 2022, according to the release. During the stop, Wilson gave police a false name and date of birth, prompting officers to ask him to step out of the vehicle.

"When an officer asked him if he had any weapons on him, he ran away from the officers," the release said. "They chased him on foot and were able to apprehend him after a brief pursuit."

After apprehending Wilson, police found a loaded .380 caliber pistol in the pocket of his jacket, the release stated. However, a previous conviction in New York in 2019 prohibited Wilson from possessing a firearm, officials said.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Augusta Police Department.