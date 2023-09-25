Mexican national pleads guilty to entering US at Maine, Canada border after prior removal

Alberto Beltran-Martinez, 44, now faces up to a 20-year prison sentence and a fine of up to $250,000.

BANGOR, Maine — A Mexican national pleaded guilty Monday in a Bangor courtroom to entering the United States in April after a prior removal in September 2006 and April 2021.

Court records show in April, 44-year-old Alberto Beltran-Martinez, along with six others, was pulled over in a van by a U.S. Border Patrol Agent with the Van Buren Border Patrol Station in Hamlin, Maine, near the international boundary with Canada. The agent was with the Van Buren Border Patrol Station, the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said in a news release.

"Immigration records showed that Beltran-Martinez had twice been previously removed from the U.S., in September 2006 at Laredo, Texas, and in April 2021 at Del Rio, Texas," the release stated. "Beltran-Martinez had not obtained the express consent of the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to reapply for admission."

Beltran-Martinez now faces up to a 20-year prison sentence and a fine of up to $250,000, in addition to five years of supervised release, according to the release. He will receive his sentencing once the U.S. Probation Office completes a presentence investigation report.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.