Maine man indicted for threatening to 'shoot up' Portsmouth High School

The man allegedly posted a video on Snapchat where he brandished a handgun outside the school.

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire — Editor's note: The video above was published April 13, 2023.

A man from Maine has been indicted after allegedly threatening to "shoot up" a New Hampshire high school in April.

According to a Thursday news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of New Hampshire, Kyle Hendrickson, 25, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Concord.

Hendrickson allegedly threatened Portsmouth High School by posting a video on Snapchat where he brandished a handgun while inside a vehicle outside the school on April 12, according to court documents.

Portsmouth High School reportedly canceled classes the day following the alleged threat.

"The video includes a text overlay that reads 'imma shoot up the school.' School surveillance footage placed Hendrickson’s vehicle outside the high school at the time of the video," the news release said. "Law enforcement recovered an AR-15 rifle, a shotgun, camouflage body armor, a handgun holster, a red-dot sight, and numerous rounds of ammunition from Hendrickson’s vehicle. A handgun that resembles the one used in the Snapchat video was also recovered near a motel where Hendrickson had stayed on April 12, 2023."

Hendrickson was previously arrested on a criminal complaint, and now faces one count of interstate threatening communications and one count of possessing a firearm in a school zone. He could receive a sentence of up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000 for each charge.

"The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division, and the Portsmouth Police Department led the investigation. The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Somersworth Police Department, the Portland (Maine) Police Department, and the Berwick (Maine) Police Department provided valuable assistance," the news release said.