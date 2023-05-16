Lewiston man pleads guilty to possessing ammunition as a felon

Court records show Shaiquan Moran-Stenson, 27, fired multiple shots in the area of Bartlett Street in Lewiston in December 2021, a release said.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Lewiston man pleaded guilty in a Portland courtroom Tuesday to being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Court records show Shaiquan Moran-Stenson, 27, fired multiple shots in the area of Bartlett Street in Lewiston in December 2021, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said.

"Video cameras at two residences recorded Moran-Stenson firing shots across the street before he ran into a parked car and fired additional shots as the vehicle drove away," the release said. "Investigators recovered .40 caliber shell casings from the area."

Moran-Stenson was reportedly on supervised release for a previous conviction at the time of the December 2021 shooting and was prohibited from possessing ammunition, according to the release.

The Lewiston man is now facing up to a 10-year prison sentence, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000, the release stated.

Moran-Stenson will receive his sentence once the U.S. Probation Office completes a presentence investigation report.

The investigation into this incident was conducted by the Lewiston Police Department, the Portland Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.