Lewiston man faces federal charge for alleged racially-motivated death threats against neighbor

Charles Barnes, 47, of Lewiston, faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

MAINE, USA — A Lewiston man has been arrested and charged for allegedly making racially-motivated death threats to a neighbor in August of last year.

Charles Barnes, 47, of Lewiston. was arrested Tuesday for allegedly sending a threatening voicemail to a neighbor with racial slurs and saying "he was outside a neighbor’s residence and would kill any Black person who emerged," according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

"Barnes also allegedly chose the neighbor as the object of the offense because of the neighbor’s race," the release said.

He reportedly used an interstate communications service to transmit the message and will face up to five years in prison for one count of violating the federal interstate threats statute if convicted.

"The FBI Boston Division investigated the case," according to the release.