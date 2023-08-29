Classmate speaks out amid lawsuit over Lake Region High School student's 2021 death

Michael Strecker, 17, died while on a class trip up South Baldface Mountain in New Hampshire.

Example video title will go here for this video

NAPLES, Maine — Nearly two years ago, a 17-year-old high school student from Maine died on a school trip to the White Mountains. Now, his parents are taking legal action against the Lake Region School District and two staff members.

Only a small number of people know what happened leading up to the day Michael Strecker died, which includes former classmate Trinity Desjardins.

"I remember looking over, and [Michael] looked really pale, and it was extremely hot, and he wasn't sweating, which was a very big red flag for me," Desjardins told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Desjardins was on the senior, school-sponsored hike up New Hampshire's South Baldface Mountain back in September of 2021. She said she witnessed Strecker struggling up the mountain.



"We got to a certain point and he was like, 'Hey, I don't think I can do this. Can I turn back?' and he was denied," Desjardins said.

She said pleas from Strecker and other students to turn around were ignored by chaperone and high school teacher Jessica Daggett. Desjardins alleges Daggett only allowed students a handful of short breaks, restricted water access, and, at times, even used harsh language.



It was on the trip down when things took a turn and Strecker died of a heat stroke.

Now, Strecker's parents are suing the district, Superintendent Alan Smith, and Daggett.

"This tragedy has been devastating for the parents and they hope that this claim will force the school to take responsibility for the harm they caused this family and to make our community safer," Michael Bigos, Esq. of Berman and Simmons Trial Attorneys who is representing Strecker's parents, said.



The lawsuit claims the defendants contributed in various ways to Strecker's pain, suffering, and death.



"It's generally very hard to make claims against governmental entities, and we think this is such an egregious case that shocks the conscience that a Maine judge will allow us to try our to a Maine jury for fair and full damages," Bigos said.



As a potential legal battle brews, former classmates are left with just the memories of a boy with so much life left to live.



"He was constantly making jokes with his friends," Desjardins said with a smile. "He was always being such a class clown."

NEWS CENTER Maine requested a comment from MSAD 61 and Superintendent Smith multiple times, but have not heard back.

Daggett did not immediately respond to a request for comment.