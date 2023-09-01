'Career offender' sentenced to nine years for fentanyl trafficking

Patrick Hanson, 32, of Waterville, was sentenced to 110 months in prison, followed by six years of supervised release.

BANGOR, Maine — A "career offender" received a nine-year sentence in a Bangor courtroom Friday for possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute.

Patrick Hanson, 32, of Waterville, was sentenced to 110 months in prison, followed by six years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said in a news release.

Court records show Waterville police officers arrested Hanson in October 2021 after they received information that he had reportedly threatened another individual, according to the release.

"After his arrest, Hanson was found to have a total of seven packages of suspected narcotics on his person or in his immediate possession, including one package that he had kicked under a door while at the police station," the release stated. "In total, police seized approximately 43 grams of a mixture containing fentanyl."

The attorney's office said just two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a lethal dose.

Prior to that arrest, Hanson was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, as well as oxycodone, in 2013.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge John A. Woodcock, Jr. found Hanson to be a career offender under federal sentencing guidelines, the release said. The career offender status subjected Hanson to a higher advisory guideline sentence.

This case was investigated by the Waterville Police Department, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, and Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, according to the release.

"The Kennebec County District Attorney’s Office also assisted with the case," the release said.

Hanson initially pleaded guilty on Nov. 3, 2022.