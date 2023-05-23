Bangor man pleads guilty to unlawfully possessing drugs, firearm

Police discovered more than 400 grams of fentanyl, around 30 teams of cocaine base, and a firearm in 48-year-old Allen Henry's vehicle.

BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor man is facing a maximum prison sentence after pleading guilty in a Bangor courtroom Tuesday to possessing controlled substances with the intent to distribute and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Court records show Allen Henry, 48, was discovered in a parked vehicle when Brewer police responded to a call for "a service" in May 2022, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said.

"A record check revealed Henry had an active warrant for his arrest and active bail conditions stemming from a state charge," the release said. "The bail conditions prohibited him from using or possessing any alcohol or illegal drugs."

Police then conducted a bail check to make sure Henry was compliant with his bail conditions. According to the release, police discovered more than 400 grams of fentanyl, around 30 teams of cocaine base, and a firearm in his vehicle.

Henry is reportedly prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous state conviction in 2013, police said.

"Henry faces a maximum term of life imprisonment on the drug charge and up to ten years on the firearms charge," the release said.

He will receive his sentencing once the U.S. Probation Office completes a presentence investigative report, according to the release.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Brewer Police Department, and Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.