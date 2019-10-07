WALDO, Maine — The Maine Supreme Judicial Court has denied a young woman's appeal in her conviction of a fatal stabbing in 2017.

On Tuesday, July 9, the Court determined Victoria Scott of Rockport, who was 24 years old at the time of the crime, had a fair trial, and the guilty verdict would not be overturned.

Scott was found guilty of manslaughter in April 2018 by a jury.

WHAT HAPPENED

On February 8, 2017, Victoria Scott and a friend were at a house in Waldo, where they were staying to help care for the homeowner, who was recovering from an illness. At the time, Scott was drinking alcohol, smoking marijuana, and had taken prescription pain killers and other medication.

Around 5 p.m., the victim, 43-year-old Edwin Littlefield Jr., arrived at the home. He was close with the homeowner and also knew Scott and her friend quite well. During his visit, Littlefield talked privately to the homeowner about Scott and her friend, making negative remarks about them and expressing concern that they were taking advantage of the homeowner.

After becoming upset during the conversation, Littlefield left because he didn't want to see Scott or her friend. They had been in a bedroom listening to what he was saying, and Scott approached the homeowner to ask if she had overheard what Littlefield said correctly.

Scott when outside to confront Littlefield and asked him why he had said those things about her. He grabbed and shook her while swearing at her, and then she fell to the ground.

Littlefield continued to keep walking, and at some point, Scott pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim a number of times in the back of his left thigh and calf.

Scott went back inside and told her friend that Littlefield had attacked her and she had stabbed him in self-defense. The friend went outside to get Scott's glasses, which had fallen off in the fight, and saw Littlefield in the basement.

Since it was dark, the friend couldn't tell how much he was bleeding but he helped Littlefield up and walked him to the homeowner's truck. At this point, he saw Littlefield was still conscious.

The homeowner's niece arrived shortly later, since the homeowner had called her to break up the fight. She saw Littlefield sitting in the truck and realized he was not breathing and was covered in blood.

The niece called 9-1-1 and tried to perform CPR, but at 6:39 p.m., a paramedic said Littlefield was dead.

VICTORIA SCOTT'S STORY

When police arrived, Victoria Scott had changed out of the pajama pants she was wearing at the time of the fight and put on a pair of jeans. She told an officer that she had acted in self-defense and handed over her knife.

Scott was bleeding from a wound and her thigh and seemed to suffer a stress-induced seizure, so another ambulance was called. Scott told the paramedic that Littlefield had punched her in the face and choked her, but the paramedic saw no signs of injury, other than the one on her thigh.

When Scott was taken to Waldo County General Hospital for further examination, she told a doctor that she had been strangled and hit her head on the bumper of the truck -- but the doctor did not see any signs of these injuries, either.

A blood test at the hospital showed THC, oxycodone, and benzodazepine in Scott's system. Her blood alcohol level was .126 when tested around 8:30 p.m.

THE CHARGE AND VERDICT

In May 2017, Victoria Scott was indicted by a Waldo County grand jury and charged with one count of manslaughter.

After a five-day jury trial in April 2018, the jury returned a guilty verdict.

Scott was sentenced to 16 years of imprisonment, all but 11 years suspended, and four years of probation. She was also ordered to pay over $5,500 to the Victims' Compensation Fund.

APPEAL DENIED

In her appeal, Victoria Scott challenged two of the State's witnesses -- the homeowner and the detective who interviewed her after the incident. She said that they created a prejudiced jury with their testimonies and, as a result, deprived her of a fair trial.

Scott also challenged statements made by the prosecutor during his closing argument, saying the information was misrepresented. She did not, however, object to the prosecutor's closing argument at trial.

In addition, Scott argued there was not enough evidence to "prove every element of manslaughter or to disprove every element of self-defense beyond a reasonable doubt."

She also challenged the court's denial of her motion for voir dire and a new trial, based on allegations of juror misconduct. Finally, she challenged her sentence, calling it disproportionate and "cruel and unusual."

In a 5 to 1 decision, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court determined there was sufficient evidence and that Scott's own testimony during trial undercut her arguments.

Justice Joseph Jabar was the only judge to dissent and say a new trial was warranted. He said that the errors Scott cited may have been harmless, but that the "cumulative effect" of them denied her a fair trial.

