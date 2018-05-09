ALFRED (AP/NEWS CENTER Maine) — The court case of a woman charged with driving onto a baseball field and hitting and killing a man has been pushed back.

Carol Sharrow, 51, of Sanford was originally scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. Her attorney, Robert Ruffner, says the appearance has been pushed back to at least Oct. 10.

Police say Carol drove her car onto the baseball field during a youth baseball game at Goodall Park in Sanford. Before leaving the field, she's accused of plowing through a fence and killing 68-year-old Doug Parkhurst of West Newfield.

Ruffner says the appearance was pushed back because not all of the parties involved in the case are ready to proceed.

Police said at the time of Parkhurst's death that the car came careening onto the field during a boy's baseball game. The incident took place in early June.

Sharrow has not yet entered a plea in the case.

