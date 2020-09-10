Couple uses music to raise awareness of domestic violence

An advocate and a musician working to help and educate people on domestic violence.

MAINE, USA — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, but for a couple in Bangor, they work to raise awareness on the topic all year long.

An artist named Firefly uses traditional Wabanaki music to help raise awareness of domestic violence. His wife, Donna Decontie-Brown works as an advocate for the Wabanaki Women's Coalition.

Together, they work to not only help survivors and educate other Mainers but to offer guidance to the abusers too.

"There is help out there for you. It's not weak, You are not weak for seeking out help," Firefly said.

The performances are streamed on Facebook and YouTube Live and feature statistics and resources about domestic violence.