PLYMOUTH, Maine — The elderly couple killed in a crash along I-95 Friday had been married for almost sixty years, according to the Portland Press Herald. They were also parents to the paper's sports editor.

The Press Herald reports that Clyde and Catherine Grant grew up in Old Town and raised a family there. They had a daughter and two sons, one of whom died in the 1980s. Their other son, Joe Grant, is the sports editor for the Portland Press Herald.

Maine State Police said the couple's car went off the northbound lane of I-95 in Plymouth around 12:30 p.m. Friday and struck a tree in the median. The one-car crash happened near exit 161 and the Route 7 underpass.

Clyde, 78, and Catherine, 76, died at the scene, according to Maine's Public Safety Department spokesperson Steve McCausland.

Police suspect Clyde, who was driving, suffered a medical event.

Joe Grant told the Press Herald that his parents were in Portland this week, since his mother was undergoing surgery at Mercy Hospital. Clyde was reportedly driving them home from the hospital to Old Town when the crash occurred.

Joe also told the paper his family will plan a service at Holy Family Catholic Church in Old Town. Clyde and Catherine were married there on Aug. 29, 1959.

“They were married for 59 years and still held hands,” said their son, Joe Grant.

Joe Grant said his parents both worked for many years at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Catherine Grant held a variety of secretarial positions, including her last job in an outpatient unit. Clyde Grant was the director of environmental services, and he oversaw the nonsurgical aspects of the hospital, ranging from security to housekeeping.

“They were very well respected throughout that hospital,” Joe Grant said. “People would go up to them after they retired and say, when are you coming back?”

“I didn’t want to lose them, but for them to walk the path together almost seems like the right thing,” Joe Grant said.