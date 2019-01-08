WELLS, Maine — Police are warning Wells residents to be on the lookout for fake money as five separate reports of counterfeit bills have been made between July 18 and July 30.

Wells Police say the reported incidents mostly involved local businesses and banks accepting false money ranging from $20 bills to $100 bills.

Police urge those who accept suspicious money to compare bills and check for differences in paper-texture and coloring.

Anyone who finds counterfeit money is asked to call local police for inspection so that they can forward it to the Secret Service in Portland if necessary.

