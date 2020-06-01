PORTLAND, Maine — A former Cumberland County corrections officer is set to be arraigned on a manslaughter charge for his role in a crash that killed 9-year-old Raelynn Bell over the summer.

Police said Kenneth Morang’s pickup truck collided with an SUV and sent it into oncoming traffic on Rte. 25 in Gorham in July.

Morang told police he fell asleep at the wheel after working long shifts at the Cumberland County Jail.

He had worked a total of 88 hours the week of the crash, according to the Portland Press Herald, and was on the road for just 30 minutes after clocking out of a 16-hour shift.

Morang served at the jail for 13 years. He resigned in November.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said there was no history of issues or concerns.

The Office promised to work with a sleep deprivation expert to help educate its employees.

Officials said a new presentation would focus on the dangers that come with a lack of sleep and how sleep deprivation affects each employee differently.

"We are committed to doing what we can to meet the needs of the public, needs of the employee and the needs of the organization in a manner that doesn't endanger others,” Sheriff Kevin Joyce said in a statement.

Morang is scheduled to appear in Cumberland County Court at 9 a.m.

