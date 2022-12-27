Cornville man dies in crash on Christmas Eve

Israel Parsons was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

PORTLAND, Maine — A local man died after his vehicle struck a utility pole in Cornville on Christmas Eve.

Israel Parsons, 24, was traveling northbound in a 2006 Toyota Matrix on the Molunkus Road near the Skowhegan town line when he reportedly drove off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole, causing a power outage to one customer, Somerset County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Mike Mitchell told NEWS CENTER Maine on Tuesday.

After striking the pole, the Matrix rolled end over end down an embankment before coming to rest on its roof.

Parsons was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, Mitchell said.

Deputy Stephen Armiger was the first to arrive at the scene and is the lead in the investigation.

Early indication suggests that alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash, but speed was not, Mitchell said.